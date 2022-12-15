China-Arab media forum held in Riyadh

(Photo: Xinhua News)

Chinese and Arab media organisations have launched an initiative to deepen bilateral media cooperation.

The joint initiative was launched by the China Media Group (CMG) and the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 5 December, China’s Xinhua news agency reports.

In a speech via video link to the forum, CMG President Shen Haixiong said CMG would take the event as an opportunity to have deeper exchanges and communication with all sectors of the Arab community.

During the forum, CMG and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) launched the jointly produced TV show ‘Heart to Heart and Hand in Hand’, which tells the stories of Saudi citizens living in China and Chinese people living in the kingdom.

It kicked off a broadcast show of Chinese movies and TV programmes in Arab countries.

SBA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harithi expressed the hope that Arab and Chinese media outlets would take the forum as an opportunity to increase exchanges and cooperation.

The forum, co-sponsored by CMG and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media, brought together more than 150 government officials, representatives of media organisations and scholars from China and 22 Arab countries.