Charlton Media Group acquires APB+

Charlton Media Group has acquired Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+, a trusted source of information for the broadcast and multimedia industry in the Asia-Pacific, from Editec International.

Since 1983, APB+ has been the go-to for those seeking knowledge and resources about the industry in the region. For more than 20 years, it produced the official BroadcastAsia show dailies in Singapore.

“Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ has a wonderful heritage and deep connections in the broadcast and multimedia industry,” said publisher Tim Charlton.

“We very much respect the brand equity and audience relationships, and will continue building on the tradition of the brand, which was helmed by veteran publisher Andrew Yeo since 1997 and transformed during the pandemic years by publishing director Karen Ralls-Tan.”

Charlton Media publishes a stable of industry titles, including Asian Banking & Finance, Insurance Asia, Retail Asia, Healthcare Asia and Asian Power, in addition to city business titles such as Singapore Business Review and Hong Kong Business.

“The time has come for me to hand over the magazine to a younger, experienced publisher,” Mr Yeo said. “I’m very glad that Tim is taking over APB+.”

Mr Charlton has asked Mr Yeo to remain as Emeritus Editor of APB+ for the next six months or so.