Hanine – a warm and beautiful oriental voice

Hanine is a young Lebanese singer. Her songs are known for fusion of two different music styles: classical light Arab songs with Cuban music and percussions by a typical Cuban band.

Song list:

1. Al Rosana

2. Ala Bali Hawak

3. Ala Nari

4. Ana Wil Azab

5. Lahala

6. Rahou

7. Ya Lala

8. Zehani

Photo: Radio Liban