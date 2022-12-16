Indonesian private TV ‘still has edge’ over streaming platforms

Indonesian private television station players believe a traditional TV broadcaster still has a slight competitive edge over booming streaming platforms, The Jakarta Post reports.

They were responding to a study by Nielsen that finds mobile streaming reaches more than 80 percent of Indonesia’s TV audience and is watched for an average of nine hours per month, The Jakarta Post reports.

This figure is still way below that of TV broadcasts, which reach 80 hours per month on average, the study says.

However, TV’s reach decreased by nearly 10 percent over the past three years while that of the internet jumped by more than 20 percent.

The Vice Chairman of the Indonesian Private Television Station Association, Neil Tobing, told the newspaper that TV was still on top in terms of penetration and more effective in advertising despite the gains of streaming platforms.

“Distribution to whatever platform there is, is important for [linear] TV survival,” he said. “With diversifying our platforms, people can still watch TV through other media.”

He emphasised that broadcasting was a content industry, meaning that pushing for better contents was of utmost importance to ensure success.