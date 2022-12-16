Malaysia’s RTM aims for big increase in viewing

Radio Television Malaysia is aiming to increase its viewing by 30 percent next year, a senior government official has said.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Communications and Digital, Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, said efforts were being made to improve programmes and content on the national broadcaster, Bernama news agency reports.

He said programmes that were unique and trendy would be able to attract viewers to various RTM channels such as TV1, TV2, Okey, BES and RTM Sports.

“To bring people to these channels, of course, we need good, fresh and relevant content,” he told reporters after a town hall session with TV programme producers in Kuala Lumpur on 12 December.

He said the programme selection process would also be improved through the open pitching method compared to the previous process, which was conducted once a year.