Salim Assaf is a famous Lebanese music producer

Salim Assaf has won Best Comprehensive Song Murex D’or Award 2010 and 2012. Assaf is also a singer and has released his own songs. He is the founder and CEO of “Music Designers”.

Song list:

1 Bala Ihsas

2. El Shatwiyeh

3. Iza Fik

4. Kifo Albak

5. Lawali Albi

6. Malleyt

7. Shou Helweh

8. Sorti Ili

Photo: Radio Liban