DW’s Turkish service to go live on Instagram

The Turkish service of Germany’s international broadcaster Deutsche Welle is to go live on Instagram from 9 January.

The Instagram account of DW Türkçe will offer Turkish-speaking followers daily news from Türkiye, Germany, elsewhere in Europe and around the world, as well as interesting background content.

The team will share reels, stories, and posts on topics varying from domestic and foreign policy and economics to diversity, freedom rights and climate change.

DW Türkçe aims to reach its target groups both in Turkey and in the Turkish-speaking communities around the world.

Another objective is to foster dialogue in a comment-friendly environment where followers can share their perspectives and discuss issues openly.

Visit dw.com/turkish to learn more about DW Türkçe.