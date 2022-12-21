Mediacorp’s Pinwheel Awards return

(Image: Mediacorp)

Singapore’s Mediacorp has invited digital content creators to submit entries for its Pinwheel Awards – the second time the awards are being staged.

Named after the pinwheel-shaped logo of Mediacorp’s content creator network Bloomr.SG, the Pinwheels represent Mediacorp’s continued commitment to nurturing outstanding talent and growing the local content creating ecosystem.

It is inviting submissions from anyone with a passion for video content creation -from aspiring YouTubers to professional filmmakers. The awards are organised with support from YouTube. Entries close on 15 January 2023.

This second edition rides on the successful inaugural run held earlier this year, which received more than 300 strong submissions from budding and seasoned content creators alike.

At the awards ceremony held in February, local production company 360 Entertainment Productions took home the coveted Content Creator of the Year award and an accompanying S$10,000 (US$7,390) production grant, as well as the Content of the Year award for its submission of Naam – Adi Penne (Duet) Official Video [4K].

This music video is from the popular Mediacorp Tamil drama series Naam and has racked up a whopping 250 million views on YouTube to date.

To submit entries and for more information on the Pinwheels, visit www.mediacorp.sg/pinwheels.