Historic role of Radio Pakistan Lahore praised

The Director General of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Tahir Hassan, has commended the role of Radio Pakistan Lahore in promoting various genres of literature, including culture and drama.

He also praised it for providing a strong foundation for character-building.

In a message marking Radio Lahore Pakistan’s 85th anniversary, Mr Hassan described it as a jewel in the crown of PBC.

It had not only performed its responsibilities as a broadcasting house but had played the role of an academy, he said.

He described this historic role of Radio Pakistan Lahore as a source of pride and urged its staff to follow these traditions and continue to enthral listeners.