Nearly 1m viewers in Australia for World Cup final

(Photo: SBS)

Nearly 1 million viewers tuned in to SBS-Australia to see Argentina beat France in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on 19 December.

The numbers capped off a great run for SBS, which had the rights to the World Cup in Australia.

“Not only was this a great tournament for the Socceroos and, by extension, the game in Australia, Aussie football fans have really made it a standout event for us,” said SBS Director of Sport, Ken Shipp.

Audiences consumed 80 million hours of tournament content, with linear TV accounting for more than 52 million hours, and BVOD an additional 28 million hours.

“It was an absolutely stunning decider and a fitting end to an exceptional World Cup for SBS,” said Managing Director of SBS James Taylor.