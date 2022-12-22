Thai Parliament TV chooses Ikegami cameras

Ikegami has integrated eight of its UHK-430 camera systems at Thai Parliament Television (TPTV), the national assembly radio and television broadcasting station of Thailand.

The cameras are now in full operation at the recently completed Sappaya-Sapasathan Parliament House in Bangkok, allowing 4K-broadcast quality coverage of legislative proceedings, APB+ reports.

To prepare for future expansion, 4K and IP connectivity were crucial requirements for TPTV when choosing the cameras. Ikegami UHK-430 cameras incorporate three 4K native sensors, which allow them to capture content at very high quality.

In addition to its 4K performance, the CCU-430 camera control unit has an IP interface that supports IP network connection.

Ikegami’s UHK-430 is a 4K-native camera system with simultaneous HDR (High Dynamic Range)/SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) processing. Its three 2/3-inch CMOS sensors provide full 3840 x 2160 UHD resolution plus the depth of field needed for studio and outdoor production. The camera is also equipped with a B4 bayonet mount compatible with 2/3-inch broadcast lenses.

“All these features were evaluated by TPTV and we believe they were the triggers of their decision,” said Yasunori Kanno, President of Ikegami Electronics Asia Pacific.