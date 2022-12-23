Australian commercial radio holds steady in November

Ad revenue for Australian metropolitan commercial radio stations held steady in November, with revenue down 1 percent compared to a year ago but finishing above pre-COVID levels.

Figures released by the industry body Commercial Radio & Audio showed that revenue totalled A$69.48 million (US$46.35 million), down from $70.32m a year ago.

Results were mixed across the cities, with Melbourne up 2.4 percent year on year but Sydney down 4 percent. Brisbane declined by 4.4 percent and Perth by 1.9 percent but Adelaide was 1.9 percent higher.

The November result was 5 percent higher than the $66.26 million achieved in November 2019 before the impact of the pandemic.

“After reporting 20 months of successive growth, the commercial radio market stabilised in November in line with broader macroeconomic factors but the good news is that we are now ahead of pre-COVID levels,” CRA Chief Executive Officer Ford Ennals said.

The revenue figures were compiled by media data analytics company Milton Data and include agency and direct ad revenue.