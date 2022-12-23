CNN retains top global digital spot

CNN says it has retained its position in 2022 as the #1 global digital news outlet.

It quoted the US analytics company Comscore as saying CNN held the #1 position in every month of 2022 to November in the two most important categories: US unique visitors and mobile unique visitors.

CNN reached an average of 129 million US unique visitors per month in 2022 and was the only news outlet to rank in the top five of each of the key categories.

Every competitor fell out of the top five in either video, mobile, global or overall unique visitors.

In 2022, CNN’s number one story of the year was the live blog covering the start of the war in Ukraine and first explosions in Kyiv in February. The number one video of the year was an interview with a Russian opposition politician in April.