Romanian Traditional Carols

Carol singing is indeed a very popular part of Christmas in Romania. On Christmas Eve, children go out carol singing from house to house, being rewarded with sweets, fruit, traditional cakes.

Song list:

1. Wake Up Hosts, No Longer Sleep by Gheorghe Cucu

2. Down in Bethlehem by Nicolae Lungu

3. Glory in the Highest by Nicolae Lungu

4. Our Young Lord, Our Lord in Heaven by Gheorghe Cucu

Romanian Radio Childrens Chorus (Photo: ROR)