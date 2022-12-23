Sky NZ wins multi-year rights to Formula 1

(Photo: Photosport)

Sky NZ has confirmed that it has secured the rights to deliver Formula 1 to New Zealanders in a multi-year deal across Sky, its digital platforms, and free-to-air.

The agreement will see all Formula 1 races shown on Sky’s platforms from January 2023, along with support content and analysis, Content+Technology reports.

It means Sky and Sky Sport Now customers will have access to all the F1 stars, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix in March.

In addition, Sky will deliver the much-anticipated Melbourne Grand Prix free-to-air to all New Zealanders, along with highlights of each F1 race free-to-air.

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said: “Formula 1 is spectacular to watch, and we know from our research that many of our customers are very keen for us to get this exciting content back on Sky.

“We also expect it to attract new customers, particularly to our streaming service Sky Sport Now.”

The New Zealand F1 rights were previously held by telecommunications company Spark, which announced on 16 December it was dropping sports streaming.