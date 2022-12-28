Shin Dong Yup wins top KBS Entertainment Award

(Image: Viki.com)

Korean public broadcaster KBS has held its 2022 KBS Entertainment Awards, to honour the stars and programmes that shone over the past year.

The Daesang or Grand Prize went to comedy show host Shin Dong Yup – the third time he was won the award from the network.

His long-running singing competition programme ‘Immortal Songs’ won the Viewers’ Choice for Best Programme, while singer Lee Chan Won and rock band Jannabi both won awards for their appearances on the show.

The awards took place on 24 December. See the full list of winners here.