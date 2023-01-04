Fuji TV drama to air on Sri Lanka’s SLRC

(Photo: Fuji Television)

A drama produced by Japan’s Fuji Television in 2012 is to air on Sri Lanka’s national broadcaster, SLRC, in 2023 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

With the support of the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka, the 11-episode series Rich Man, Poor Woman has been selected to commemorate the event.

It tells the story of the young CEO of a cutting-edge IT company and a female university student who is struggling to find a job. After translating and dubbing, it will be screened in Sri Lanka early next year.

Fuji TV’s Executive Vice President, Toru Ota, said: “I feel so honoured that our hit series Rich Man, Poor Woman has been selected as a commemorative drama to celebrate the major milestone between Japan and Sri Lanka, and that it will be aired for the first time on Sri Lanka’s national television network.”

SLRC’s Chairman, W. B. Ganegala, said: “I would like to thank the Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka and Fuji Television Network for providing the tele-drama Rich Man, Poor Woman to Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation.

“I am sure this tele-series will be popular among the Sri Lankan TV audience. We look forward to working closely with the Embassy of Japan and the Fuji Television Network in future as well.”