TDM journalist José Pedro Sacco passes away

Veteran broadcast journalist José Pedro Sacco died in Macau on 28 December, public broadcaster TDM announced.

Mr Sacco, 62, had been with TDM as a journalist and radio host since 1984.

He was currently working as a reporter and news editor at TDM Radio Macau’s Portuguese channel.

“José Pedro Sacco will always be remembered as someone who was always available to help and had a great sense of solidarity,” the head of Radio Macau, Gilberto Lopes, told Lusa News Agency.

“He was always ready for one more piece of news or to host one more news bulletin. He will be greatly missed and will always be remembered as an excellent comrade and colleague by the Radio Macau teams over the decades.”

The Macau Portuguese and English Press Association issued a statement expressing its sorrow at the journalist’s passing and sending its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow journalists, Macau Business magazine reported.