Ging Reyes retires as news chief of ABS-CBN

(Photo: ABS-CBN)

Philippine media network ABS-CBN has announced the retirement of Integrated News and Current Affairs head Regina “Ging” Reyes after 36 years with the company.

Ms Reyes spent 12 years as the company’s news chief, successfully transforming it into a fully integrated news organisation that delivered news and public service to Filipinos worldwide across different platforms.

She joined ABS-CBN in 1986 as a production assistant. She rose from the ranks to become executive producer and head writer of the award-winning The World Tonight and other special events before being promoted as director for news production.

Before her appointment as news chief in 2010, Ms Reyes led the expansion of ABS-CBN News’ operations in the US and Canada as North America news bureau chief for eight years. She was named by the Filipina Women’s Network as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipino Women in the US.

She was also named as the 2022 Southeast Asia Laureate for Women in News Editorial Leadership by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) in Spain last September for her editorial integrity and outstanding leadership.