KBS President reaffirms commitment to national unity
(Photo: KBS)
The President and CEO of Korean public broadcaster KBS, Kim Eui-chul, has reaffirmed the broadcaster’s firm commitment to national unity and trust.
In his new year speech to KBS staff on 2 January, Mr Kim said KBS would continue the policy of bringing the nation together through trusted services.
“KBS remains the most trusted source of news in the country. A lighthouse always guards its place,” he said. “KBS will also make efforts to create a public forum for open, fair and free discussions.”
Mr Kim said KBS would mark its 50th anniversary in 2023 with a range of special projects. These include:
- Unveiling its new corporate identity design in March, the first change of its brand image since its foundation 50 years ago
- Hosting the 2023 ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in Seoul
- Producing special programming on the history of KBS and its public broadcasting over 50 years
- Selecting and reviewing 50 people who have contributed to KBS
During the staff address, Mr Kim also stressed his new year’s priorities:
- To secure independence and autonomy in production
- To enhance fairness
- To develop creative strategies to generate diverse sources of income
- To make bold investment and strengthen content competitiveness
- Rapid decision-making and implementation
- Data-based management, reform of organisational culture