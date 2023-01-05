KBS President reaffirms commitment to national unity

(Photo: KBS)

The President and CEO of Korean public broadcaster KBS, Kim Eui-chul, has reaffirmed the broadcaster’s firm commitment to national unity and trust.

In his new year speech to KBS staff on 2 January, Mr Kim said KBS would continue the policy of bringing the nation together through trusted services.

“KBS remains the most trusted source of news in the country. A lighthouse always guards its place,” he said. “KBS will also make efforts to create a public forum for open, fair and free discussions.”

Mr Kim said KBS would mark its 50th anniversary in 2023 with a range of special projects. These include:

Unveiling its new corporate identity design in March, the first change of its brand image since its foundation 50 years ago

Hosting the 2023 ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in Seoul

Producing special programming on the history of KBS and its public broadcasting over 50 years

Selecting and reviewing 50 people who have contributed to KBS

During the staff address, Mr Kim also stressed his new year’s priorities: