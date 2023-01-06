Actor Kim Nam-gil wins top SBS award

(Photo: SBS)

Korean broadcaster SBS has announced its annual Drama Awards for 2022, with the Grand Prize going to actor Kim Nam-gil for his performance in the series ‘Through the Darkness’.

This marks the actor’s second Daesang or Grand Prize after winning the award for ‘The Fiery Priest’ at the 2019 SBS Drama Awards.

In ‘Through the Darkness’, Kim portrays a criminal profiler who works to determine the behavioural patterns of serial killers.

The 12-episode series was shown on SBS in January-March 2022. It is also available on Netflix.

