Karnataka introduces radio lessons for students

The Indian state of Karnataka is turning to radio to make learning more interesting for students.

From December, the Department of State Educational Research and Training has been carrying lessons on ethics, yoga, health, the English and Kannada languages and mathematics.

The lessons are being broadcast on 13 radio stations including three of All India Radio’s popular Vividh Bharati stations, The New Indian Express reports.

The lessons are also being made available on the All India Radio Bengaluru YouTube channel.

The department has instructed school headmasters to make necessary arrangements within their school schedule to allow students to listen to the lessons.