Two actors have shared the Daeseng or Grand Prize at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards.

The top prize was awarded to Lee Seung-gi (right) for ‘The Law Cafe’ and Joo Sang-wook (left) for ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’.

The drama ‘Curtain Call’ took home the most wins with six.

