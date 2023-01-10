Vietnam acquires broadcast rights for 2023 SEA Games

(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has become one of the first countries in Southeast Asia to acquire broadcasting rights for the 2023 SEA Games from the host country, Cambodia.

Cable television operator VTVCab, part of national broadcaster VTV, signed an agreement with Future Technology Media Corporation (Onmedia) and the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), the Vietnam News Agency reports.

Under the agreement, CAMSOC appointed Onmedia to distribute broadcasting rights for the Games in Vietnam.

Media rights for the SEA Games have traditionally been free among Southeast Asian broadcasters. They are being sold this year for the first time.

The cost of the agreement was not announced. The Games are scheduled to take place in May.