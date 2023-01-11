Thailand’s NBTC seeks closer ties with Korean broadcasters

The agency overseeing Thailand’s broadcasting industry is working for greater collaboration between Thai and South Korean broadcasters.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) says the aim is to elevate the potential of Thai television programmes for an international audience, the National News Bureau of Thailand reports.

Dr Pirongrong Ramasoota, a board member of the NBTC, said the commission had held talks with Korea’s Content Wavve company on possible cooperation to enhance Thai TV production.

Content Wavve is a joint venture between Korean terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS and Korean telco SKT.

Dr Pirongrong said representatives of the Korean company were scheduled to participate in a media seminar in Thailand this month that aimed to stimulate partnerships between Thai and South Korean media operators.

She expressed confidence that Thailand had the potential to produce content that showcased Thai culture to an international audience.