Cambodia prepares to host ABU Robocon 2023

(Photo: AKP)

Cambodia is gearing up to host the 2023 ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest (ABU Robocon).

The contest’s organising committee held its first meeting in Phnom Penh on 10 January, the Khmer Times reports. The Director General of national television broadcaster TVK, Khem Vuthy, chaired the meeting.

The committee discussed arrangements for the events and assigned work tasks to the various sub-committees.

Cambodia is hosting the event for the first time, with the final taking place at the Indoor Sport Centre of Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on 27 August. The Ministry of Information is organising it through TVK.

Teams of students from 15 countries are expected to battle it out for the top spots. The event will be telecast across the region.

The Khmer Times says hosting Robocon for the first time, close on the heels of the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games in May and June respectively, could further boost Cambodia’s image as a happening destination.