Qatar’s QMC to train content creators

Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) has launched an initiative to train content creators in a professional media environment.

The programme includes writing news reports, producing television reports, preparing programmes and creating content for social media, the Gulf Times quoted the local Arabic daily ‘Arrayah’ as reporting.

The head of Qatar TV, Ali Saleh al-Sada, said the initiative, titled ‘Renewed Media 2’, was a continuation of QMC’s approach to support and provide the Qatari media with young talent.

“HE Sheikh Abdelaziz bin Thani al-Thani, CEO of the QMC, is the supporter of this initiative, with a long-term vision that this is an opportunity for the Qatari media to be constantly updated to keep pace with the times,” he said.