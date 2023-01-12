SBS Australia appoints Factual Commissioning Editor

Australian broadcaster SBS has announced the appointment of Bethan Arwel-Lewis as Commissioning Editor of Factual.

She will join SBS Unscripted, the team responsible for commissioning documentaries and entertainment and food programmes.

Ms Arwel-Lewis will commission and oversee delivery of innovative, engaging, entertaining and distinctive content for SBS, exploring the diversity of contemporary, multicultural Australia.

She brings more than 20 years of experience to the roll, having worked on a range of projects for major networks in Australia including SBS, the ABC and Seven, and in the United Kingdom with Channel 4 and the BBC.

Ms Arwel-Lewis comes to SBS most recently from Southern Pictures where she was Series Producer on the award-winning documentary series, Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked (ABC).

She joins SBS on 16 January.