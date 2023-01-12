Seven and Foxtel retain Australian cricket rights

Cricket Australia has announced that the Seven Network and Foxtel will remain the sport’s broadcasters in Australia for the next seven years in a A$1.5 billion (just over US$1 billion) deal.

The existing six-year deal runs out in 2024. The new deal represents a payment increase of 10.5 percent per year, ABC News reports.

The bidding process is reported to have received interest from a range of media including Australia’s Network 10 and its US owners, Paramount.

Under the deal, there will be two five-test Ashes home series against England and two five-test home series against India, as well as the annual Big Bash and other shorter forms of the game.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said he was delighted by the new deal.

“The quality and reach of the Foxtel Group and Seven’s cricket production is first class and the outstanding service they provide cricket fans was a strong consideration in our decision to continue with this successful partnership,” he said.