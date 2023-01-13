Another suspect arrested over SLRC forced entry

Police in Colombo have arrested another man suspected of forcibly entering the national television broadcaster SLRC during anti-government protests in July 2022.

The 44-year-old resident of Kandy is the sixth person arrested over the incident.

A group of people forcibly entered SLRC on 13 July, disrupting scheduled programmes to broadcast their own message and allegedly threatening journalists.

First to be arrested two weeks later was Dhanish Ali, who was detained at the international airport while attempting to leave Sri Lanka.

He was remanded and later released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Another suspect identified as Randimal Gamage was arrested on 5 January when he returned to the country after fleeing to Dubai following the incident. He too was granted bail.

Colombo police are continuing their investigations into the incident.