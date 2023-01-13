Germany’s DW opens Pop Up Think Tank in Tunis

(Photo: DW)

Germany’s international broadcaster Deutsche Welle has opened a ‘Pop Up Think Tank’ in Tunisia to look at environmental issues.

The think tank, run by DW Akademie, opened in the capital, Tunis, on 9 January and will operate for several weeks.

It is open to journalists, entrepreneurs, experts and civil society members from Tunisia and offers a variety of panel discussions, dialogue formats and workshops that tackle pressing environmental issues.

The think tank occupies a co-working space with workstations, access to a variety of scientific magazines and a strong internet connection. It was established with the help of local Tunisian start-ups and constructed using sustainable resources such as cardboard.

Throughout the duration of the think tank, the programme will include a variety of panel debates and dialogue formats with experts, along with accompanying workshops.

The programme is divided into three thematic blocks. The first two weeks are dedicated to environmental issues in Tunisia in general. The second block will target water issues and the third will conclude the think tank by engaging in issues of food security.

