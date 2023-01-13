Indian TV channels warned against ‘distressing’ images

The Indian government India’s has cautioned all television channels against broadcasting disturbing footage and distressing images.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued the advisory on 9 January after noticing several instances of lack of discretion by TV channels, All India Radio reports.

The ministry advised all TV channels against reporting incidents of accidents, deaths and violence, including violence against women, children and the elderly, in a manner that grossly compromises good taste and decency.

It warned that such coverage was distasteful and distressing for the audience and might have an adverse psychological impact on children.

The Ministry said in most cases the videos were being taken from social media and broadcast without editorial discretion or modifications.