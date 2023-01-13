Pakistan’s PTV gets a virtual studio

(Photo: PTV)

Pakistan’s national broadcaster, PTV, has a new virtual studio.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and the Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir, inaugurated the studio in Islamabad on 6 January.

Ms Aurangzeb said the studio was a milestone for PTV and would help it bridge the technology gap.

The state-of-the-art virtual set would present national, regional and international news as well as weather, sports news and current affairs programmes in an innovative way, she said.

PTV was well equipped with all resources and needed to use them in the best way, Ms Aurangzeb said.

In a tweet, PTV described it as the largest virtual studio in Pakistan.