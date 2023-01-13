Singapore’s Mediacorp expands its reach

(Photo: YES 933 – Facebook)

Singapore’s Mediacorp continues to dominate the airwaves, expanding its reach to capture 3.8 million listeners weekly.

According to the latest Nielsen Radio Survey, its free-to-air and digital stations are the premier choice for 88.6 percent of all adults in Singapore who tune in for over 10 hours weekly.

Nine out of the top 10 spots in the ranking of stations is a Mediacorp radio station, with the top five belonging to the company.

The reigning champion is Chinese station YES 933, with 964,000 listeners after attracting an additional 30,000 listeners (3.2 percent) since the previous survey.

Listenership on Mediacorp’s digital radio network achieved compound annualised growth of 17 percent over five years since 2018. This marks the fourth consecutive year of continuous gains on the digital front to reach a record 1.63 million listeners weekly, or 91.6 percent of all digital listeners.

The survey was conducted from August to October 2022. Mediacorp said the results were testament to its success in staying ahead of consumer preferences and market needs.

