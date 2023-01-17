Malaysia’s Media Prima makes top NSTP appointment

Malaysia’s Media Prima Berhad has announced the appointment of Datuk Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman as the Group Managing Editor of The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Berhad.

Datuk Zaini, 59, took up the post on 11 January.

He began his career as a journalist with Bernama news agency in 1984. He joined Berita Haria in 1991 and has held various positions within the company including Kedah Bureau Chief, Assistant News Editor, News Editor, Chief News Editor, Associate Editor News and Digital, Executive Editor News, and Executive Editor Commercial and Current Affairs.

Rafiq Razali, Group Managing Director of Media Prima, said: “We are pleased to welcome Datuk Ahmad Zaini as the Group Managing Editor of NSTP.

“A respected and highly experienced journalist, Datuk Zaini will continue to provide strong leadership to the editorial teams of Berita Harian, Harian Metro and the New Straits Times.”

NSTP, a subsidiary of Media Prima, is Malaysia’s largest news publisher with three leading news brands — New Straits Times, BH and HM. BH and HM are the top two online news portals in Malaysia.

Media Prima also owns four television stations, TV3, 8TV, ntv7 and TV9.