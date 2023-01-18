Australia’s SBS celebrates Lunar New Year

(Photo: SBS)

Australian public broadcaster SBS is ringing in the Lunar New Year with a distinctive line-up of programming across the SBS Network from 16 January to 5 February.

The programmes celebrate diverse cultures, traditions and food, and encourage all Australians to be part of this special time of year observed by over 1.5 billion people around the world.

Content will be available in languages including Cantonese, English, Filipino, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Nepali and Vietnamese to showcase the breadth and diversity of celebrations.

“SBS is delighted to celebrate Lunar New Year across our expansive network and highlight the richness of cultures, languages and traditions that makes up contemporary Australia. It’s a very significant celebration and SBS is proud to invite all Australians to take part,” said SBS Managing Director, James Taylor.

“SBS will also be on the ground at Lunar New Year events in every state and territory in partnership with community festivals – including with Multicultural NSW to light up the sails of the Sydney Opera House.”

Visit the SBS website here for full details of its Lunar New Year content.