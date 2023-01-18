COP27 feedback provides valuable insights

Feedback from ABU members has revealed the most popular news content from November’s COP climate change conference in Egypt.

Respondents to an ABU News survey overwhelmingly agreed short video news grabs were the most useful type of content.

Ready-to-air reporter packages and edits of conference proceedings were next. Members appreciated the capacity to request interviews and news grabs from specific delegates.

ABU News conducted the survey to assess coverage of the COP27 UN Climate Change Summit, and to inform planning for this year’s COP28 Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Survey respondents nominated reporter packages on conference developments and key issues, ready-to-broadcast daily wraps, news grabs with overlay, and as-live reporter pieces to camera as the most useful forms of content for COP28.

Content of interest includes news grabs from national delegations, comments and reactions from technical experts and events at national pavilions.

Newsrooms noted the importance of more cooperation between members to enable live-crosses during the conference.

The ABU provided free coverage of COP27 to all members. It was produced by a team of 10 drawn from ABU and ASBU members and funded by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

Any additional feedback on news coverage should be sent to the Director of ABU News, Deborah Steele, at deborah@asiavision.org.