Around 5 billion followed World Cup, says FIFA

(Photo: FIFA)

Around 5 billion people followed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on an array of platforms and devices, according to figures released by FIFA.

The world football government body said the final alone, between Argentina and France on 18 December, was watched by close to 1.5 billion people around the world.

“On social media, according to Nielsen, there have been 93.6 million posts across all platforms, with a 262 billion cumulative reach and 5.95 billion engagements.”

FIFA said the tournament was watched inside the stadiums by 3.4 million spectators, up from 3 million in 2018. A total of 88,966 watched the final.

It said three matches at Lusail Stadium, including the final, saw the highest attendance for a match registered at a FIFA World Cup since USA 1994 when Brazil played Italy in front of 94,194 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

FIFA said the World Cup was supported by 20,000 volunteers selected from 150 nationalities, ranging in age from 18 to 77. Of these, 17,000 were residents of Qatar and 3,000 international.

