Vietnam’s VTV marks 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords

(Photo: VTV)

Vietnam’s national broadcaster, VTV, has aired a live programme to mark the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords aimed at ending US military involvement in the country.

The accords were signed on 27 January 1973 after more than four years of negotiations.

The programme on 17 January featured revolutionaries, political leaders and others from the time and spotlighted major achievements of Vietnam after the agreement was signed.

It looked at how the agreement came from Vietnam’s coordination of the three fronts of politics, military action and diplomacy.

The agreement led to the end of direct US military intervention in Vietnam, with the last US combat troops leaving the country two months later. The north and south formally reunited in 1976.