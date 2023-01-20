Australia’s ABC raises US$1m in end-of-year appeal

(Image: ABC)

ABC Gives, the annual charity appeal by Australia’s national broadcaster, has raised close to A$1.5 million (US$1 million) for those most in need in the lead up to the festive season.

Listeners from across the ABC’s network of eight capital city radio stations and 48 regional bureaux responded generously to the call for donations to OzHarvest, Foodbank and Tasmania’s ABC Giving Tree Appeal.

The $1.5 million raised will provide more than 2.4 million meals for vulnerable individuals, families and communities, to be distributed across the year.

ABC Director of Regional & Local, Judith Whelan, thanked the ABC audience for its generosity.

“December and January can be a very tough time of year with many families struggling to put food on the table. The money raised through ABC Gives will give a significant boost to the number of meals OzHarvest and Foodbank can deliver to those who need it most.

“In some cases, it will mean families will not go hungry.”

ABC Radio held ‘Days of Giving’ in November and December which saw ABC presenters and prominent members of the community give their time and support to the event. The appeal was also included in the ABC’s New Year’s Eve concert and fireworks broadcast.

For more on ABC Gives please see here.