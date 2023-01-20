Chinese New Year of Rabit content by SMG

Shanghai Media Group shares with us short video series as a good lucky gift for a Chinese New Year.

List:

EP1 Chinese New Year’s Preparation in English, French and Shanghainese！

EP2 ‘Happy New Year’ Actually Comes from the Story of Beating the New Year Monster

EP3 Luck Talks – Tips for Greetings for Chinese New Year

EP4 Chinese New Year’s Yummies

EP5 The Significances of the Rabbit Year

EP6 Lantern Festival traditions by The Shanghai Opera

Photo: Shanghai Media Group