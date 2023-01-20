Chinese New Year of Rabit content by SMG
Shanghai Media Group shares with us short video series as a good lucky gift for a Chinese New Year.
List:EP1 Chinese New Year’s Preparation in English, French and Shanghainese！ EP2 ‘Happy New Year’ Actually Comes from the Story of Beating the New Year Monster EP3 Luck Talks – Tips for Greetings for Chinese New Year EP4 Chinese New Year’s Yummies EP5 The Significances of the Rabbit Year EP6 Lantern Festival traditions by The Shanghai Opera
Photo: Shanghai Media Group