KBS to launch new late-night music show

(Photo: More Vision)

Korean public broadcaster KBS will continue its 30-year legacy of late-night music talk shows with a new programme, ‘The Seasons’, starting in February.

The new show, which stars Korean singer and rapper Jay Park as its host, will air on Fridays, The Korea Herald reports.

The upcoming show is set to be aired in four different seasons with a new host each quarter, the broadcaster said in a press release, with Jay Park, 35, being the host for the first quarter.

Following the KBS tradition of naming the late-night music programme after the artist, the first segment will be ‘The Seasons – Jay Park’s Drive’.

“The 15-year-artist has shown his talent as a dancer, rapper, vocalist and producer,” KBS said.

“Though Park challenges himself to lead a music programme by himself for the first time, he will share various stories from the artists from different fields.”

‘The Seasons’ seeks to continue the broadcaster’s history of late-night music talk shows, following ‘Roh Young-sim’s Small Concert’ (1992-94), ‘Lee So-ra’s Propose’ (1996-2002), ‘Yoon Do-hyun’s Love Letter’ (2002-08), ‘Lee Hana’s Peppermint’ (2008-09) and ‘You Heeyul’s Sketchbook’ (2009-22).

The shows have earned the public’s respect for introducing many talented artists.