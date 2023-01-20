Steve Ahern appointed Manager of ABC Radio Sydney

(Photo: ABC Radio Sydney)

Australian media executive Steve Ahern has been appointed Manager of ABC Radio Sydney.

Mr Ahern has been acting in the role since October 2022, having joined the ABC from the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union in Kuala Lumpur where he was Head of the ABU Media Academy.

His international career took him to many countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, where he founded the Nai Media Institute in Afghanistan, delivered training in mobile journalism and radio skills for Eye Media in South Sudan, and consulted to television and digital news companies in Liberia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Previously the Director of Radio at AFTRS, Mr Ahern also worked for the ABC in his early career as a producer, presenter, reporter and manager in Newcastle, Canberra and Melbourne. He also held jobs in teaching and international diplomacy.

“In working across the world I have witnessed first-hand the important role a strong national broadcaster plays in a healthy society,” he said. “I am delighted to be able to return to one of the world’s best public broadcasters in this role.”

“The team at ABC Radio Sydney are at the top of their game and every day they produce high quality content that connects with this city and keeps Sydney siders in touch with what’s going on. I am excited to join such an amazing team of broadcasters.”

The head of the ABC’s Capital City Network, Warwick Tiernan, said: “Steve is one of the most experienced and most knowledgeable media executives in the country.

“He has a proven track record of getting the very best out of broadcasters and producers. We’re incredibly fortunate to have his skills back in the ABC, leading the talent-packed team at ABC Radio Sydney.”