ARD joins Asiavision

ARD Germany’s bureaux in Delhi and Singapore have joined Asiavision.

The Head of Video and Photo content at ARD News, Michael Wegener, says Asiavision membership will help ARD produce more news from the region.

“It is great to join forces with the largest network of Asian broadcasters to help each other cover the stories from Asia better and in more depth,’’ he said.

“ARD’s bureaus in New Delhi and Singapore report from many countries around them. By joining the Asiavision news exchange they will have access to much more material to tell more and better stories. AVN members will profit from ARD’s extensive coverage from the region which we will share with them.”

Mr Wegener said ARD also looked forward to exchanging best practices and experiences with Asiavision members. ARD is Germany’s leading public broadcaster in news.