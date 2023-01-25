China Media Group airs Spring Festival Gala

(Photo: CGTN)

China Media Group aired its 2023 Spring Festival Gala on 21 January as people celebrated the Spring Festival, marking the start of the Chinese New Year.

The Spring Festival Gala, also known as ‘Chunwan’, has taken place every year since 1983 and has become an indispensable part of the celebrations to ring in the new year, CGTN reports.

This year’s gala highlighted the theme of happiness and confidence.

One of the gala’s most eye-catching performances was the innovative programme ‘Courtyard of Beauty, Colors of a Nation’. The performance traced traditional Chinese colours from nature and the four seasons and showcased traditional Chinese art and cultural charms.

High-tech applications elevated the audio-visual experience to new heights. A live broadcast in 8K Ultra HD + 3D Color Sound and an 8K Ultra HD camera, independently developed by China, were used to produce the gala.

The show was aired on multiple TV channels, radio stations, and new media platforms.

CGTN’s English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian channels and foreign new media platforms in 68 languages linked with more than 700 media outlets from more than 170 countries and regions around the world to broadcast the gala live.