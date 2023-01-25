Inaba Nobuo takes office as NHK President

(Photo: NHK)

Japan’s public media organisation NHK has announced that Inaba Nobuo has taken office as its new President effective 25 January.

He succeeds Maeda Terunobu, who stepped down on 24 January upon completion of his term.

After graduating from the University of Tokyo in 1974, Mr Inaba joined the Bank of Japan and was appointed to various positions including Executive Director for Financial System Stability, Executive Director and General Manager of Osaka Branch and Executive Director for Monetary Policy.

He then joined Ricoh Company, Ltd., where he served in several senior posts.

Mr Inaba said: “NHK needs to continue providing high quality news, documentaries and entertainment content to build public trust.

“I feel that creating an organisation where workers can devote themselves to production with a sense of mission to serve the public is crucial, and would like to take the lead in this effort.”

NHK’s Board of Governors decided last December to appoint Mr Inaba as the new President. He will serve a three-year term.