Korean broadcasters mark new year with specials, films

(Photo: KBS)

Korea’s three main public broadcasters, KBS, MBC and SBS, have screened a range of films and specials to capture viewers’ attention during Lunar New Year.

The stations broadcast a carefully selected range of new and old works during the holidays on 21-24 January, the Korea JoongAng Daily reports.

KBS’ fare (pictured) included a special holiday feature on the legendary Korean band Songolmae and a documentary, ‘Green Planet 5’, filmed with state-of-the-art equipment.

MBC aired a special pilot reality show, ‘Miss Wife,’ about women who have always only been referred to as someone’s wife since getting married but who want to project their own identities.

SBS screened a special episode of its ongoing series, Payback, which follows the story of people who risk everything to fight a money cartel that colluded with the law.

KBS, MBC and SBS also aired a range of recent films to compete against streaming services such as Netflix, Watcha, Wavve, Tving and Disney+.