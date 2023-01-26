Official ball unveiled for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

(Photo: Adidas)

The official match ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has been unveiled in Sydney.

Known as OCEAUNZ, it is the ninth consecutive football created by adidas for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Its design has been inspired by the landscapes and cultures of Australia and New Zealand, the two host countries for the tournament.

OCEAUNZ was launched in spectacular fashion, travelling over the Sydney skyline by helicopter before arriving at Marks Park overlooking Bondi Beach.

The ball features designs by Australian indigenous artist Chern’ee Sutton and Māori artist Fiona Collis. Their art is also part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 brand identity, Beyond Greatness.

OCEAUNZ features the same connected ball technology as was seen in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2022. This provides precise ball data, which will be made available to video match officials in real-time.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off on 20 July with New Zealand taking on Norway and Australia playing the Republic of Ireland. The final takes place on 20 August.