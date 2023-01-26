info@abu.org.my

Peter White to step down as CEO of IABM

Peter White has announced that he will be standing down as CEO of the International Trade Association for the Broadcast & Media Industry (IABM) in the coming months.

He said: “I have been CEO of IABM for over 13 years now and I feel it’s time I used my experience of this industry and that gained over a long career as CEO of a wide variety of manufacturing and technology companies and associations in a different way.

“I think it’s time now for a new chapter in my career. Having seen through many of the challenges presented by COVID, it is also time for IABM to look to a new future under a new CEO.”

Andreas Hilmer, Chairman of the IABM Members Board, said: “We as the representatives of the members of the IABM cannot thank Peter enough for all he has contributed to our organisation.

“Under his leadership, the IABM developed into a truly international representation of the broadcast and media industry, being by far the largest vendor representation in our arena.”