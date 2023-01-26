‘Radio and Peace’ to be theme of World Radio Day 2023

(Photo: ABC)

UNESCO has announced that ‘Radio and Peace’ will be the theme of World Radio Day, which takes place on 13 February 2023.

It says the day will highlight independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

Professional radio moderates conflict and/or tensions, preventing their escalation or bringing about reconciliation and reconstruction talks, the UN organisation says.

“In contexts of distant or immediate tension, relevant programmes and independent news reporting provide the foundation for sustainable democracy and good governance by gathering evidence about what is happening, informing citizens about it in impartial and fact-based terms, explaining what is at stake and brokering dialogue among different groups in society.

“That is the reason why support to independent radio has to be viewed as an integral part of peace and stability. On World Radio Day 2023, UNESCO highlights independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding.”

See here for UNESCO’s 13 ideas for celebrating World Radio Day.